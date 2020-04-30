UPDATED: Crews extinguish fire in Esquimalt apartment building

The Esquimalt Fire Rescue and Victoria police are currently on scene

Emergency crews doused a structure fire in 1300-block of Esquimalt Road Thursday evening.

Traffic on Esquimalt Road at Sturdee Street remained blocked in both directions as of 8 p.m. on April 30. Tina Thiessen, who lives across the street, says she didn’t see much but that one man was brought out of the building.

READ ALSO: Five-year-old Esquimalt boy becomes fire chief for the day

Esquimalt Fire Rescue and the Victoria Police Department remain on scene. Before the fire was out, smoke could be seen coming from a third-storey balcony.

VicPD is asking people to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted.

More to come…


