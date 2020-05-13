BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to crash in Cobble Hill

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Fisher Road in Cobble Hill.
A BC Ambulance helicopter has landed on the roadway.
Expect traffic delays in the area and on the Malahat.
#BREAKING: Helicopter responding to emergency near Fisher Road and Hwy 1 in Cobble Hill. Expect delays in northbound traffic on Malahat. #yyjtraffic @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/0scdv3mDOY
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) May 13, 2020
