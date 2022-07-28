BREAKING: Esquimalt Lagoon closed due to police investigation: West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP has closed a section of Ocean Boulevard in Colwood at Esquimalt Lagoon due to a police investigation.
Police said in a tweet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday there is no known risk to the public, but drivers and beach users are being asked to keep clear of the area to allow investigators to work.
More to come…
@WestshoreRCMP is advising the public that a section of the Ocean Bld road at Esquimalt Lagoon is currently closed for an investigation. There is no known risk to the public at this time. Thank you for allowing space for investigators to do their job.
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) July 28, 2022
