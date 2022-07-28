A section of Ocean Boulevard is closed at Esquimalt Lagoon as West Shore RCMP officers conduct an investigation, the details of which remain unknown at this time. (Black Press Media file photo)

A section of Ocean Boulevard is closed at Esquimalt Lagoon as West Shore RCMP officers conduct an investigation, the details of which remain unknown at this time. (Black Press Media file photo)

BREAKING: Esquimalt Lagoon closed due to police investigation: West Shore RCMP

Police say there is no risk to the public, but encourage people to stay clear

West Shore RCMP has closed a section of Ocean Boulevard in Colwood at Esquimalt Lagoon due to a police investigation.

Police said in a tweet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday there is no known risk to the public, but drivers and beach users are being asked to keep clear of the area to allow investigators to work.

More to come…

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searching for morning flasher in Metchosin

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

esquimalt lagoonWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Undercover training program for B.C. municipal police now under criminal investigation
Next story
Island-dwelling blonde raccoon hits the beach on hot summer day in B.C.

Just Posted

A section of Ocean Boulevard is closed at Esquimalt Lagoon as West Shore RCMP officers conduct an investigation, the details of which remain unknown at this time. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Esquimalt Lagoon closed due to police investigation: West Shore RCMP

Island Health’s Dr. Mike Benusic and public health nurse Sandra Bishop at the Quadra Village Community Centre before the site starts administering vaccines to children between the ages of six months to four years old on Aug. 2. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria community centre to rollout COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

Conservation officer Peter Pauwels recently retired after 30 years of service, the vast majority of which was spent working in the Capital Region and southern Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Peter Pauwels)
The inconvenient truths about black bears in Greater Victoria

Residents might notice a low-flying helicopter over the region. The helicopter is conducting inspections for Fortis BC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Low-flying helicopter attracting attention across Greater Victoria