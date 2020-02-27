BREAKING: First arrests made at BC Legislature after demonstrators spray chalk on property

Two people were arrested at the BC Legislature for mischief after spraying chalk paint on the vicinity. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Youth supporting the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs reported that at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday morning the first arrests were made of the demonstrators.

Two people were apparently using water-soluble chalk on and around the building and arrested by Legislature Security for mischief. VicPD told Black Press Media that Legislature Security members are police and can make legal arrests.

According to one of the demonstrators on site, it was made clear to security that the paint was soluble chalk, despite it looking like spray paint.

Arrested supporters have been released and banned from the property. Awaiting response from VicPD — Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en (@IY4wetsuweten) February 27, 2020

The two arrested people were taken into the legislature; legal observers were denied entrance to observe.

A tweet put up by the Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en said that “arrested supporters have been released and banned from the property.”

More to come…

– With files from Kendra Crighton

