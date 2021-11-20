Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

BREAKING: Highway 99 to reopen at noon today

Minister Rob Fleming said the route is open to smaller vehicles only

Highway 99 will reopen to smaller vehicles at noon today (Nov. 20) for essential travel.

In a news conference, transportation minister Rob Fleming announced the route would reopen for smaller vehicles, saying nothing larger than a cube truck should take that route.

Earlier today, it was announced that the bodies of three men were recovered from the Duffy Lake mudslide near Lillooet. One more man is still missing.

RELATED: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

Highway 99 is the second route to reconnect the Lower Mainland to the Interior. The other route is Highway 7 from Metro Vancouver to Hope through Agassiz, then Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos. Both highways are open for essential travel only with single-lane alternating traffic.

The B.C. Trucking Association reported 100s of commercial vehicles have passed the route and the trip is taking drivers roughly 10 hours.

More to come…

Previous story
Galloping Goose Regional Trail to be closed for repairs in Sooke Monday, Tuesday

Just Posted

The Malahat reopened to two-way traffic on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Malahat reopens to two-way traffic

The District of Sooke is warning trail users a section of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be closed for repairs Monday and Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Galloping Goose Regional Trail to be closed for repairs in Sooke Monday, Tuesday

The Sanctuary Youth Centre in Victoria is open weekends for youth at risk. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria sanctuary offers youth safe, dry space and room to build relationships

Victoria resident and ultra-marathoner Veronique Bourbeau wants to use her gift for running to give back. She hopes to provide safe drinking water to villages throughout Africa during her fundraising the length of the continent. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria woman aims to provide safe water, set world record with trans-African run