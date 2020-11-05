UPDATE: Construction site given all clear after Hazmat finds nothing

Workers evacuated after feeling burning in their noses and throats

Emergency crews responded to a medical aid call from a multi-storey construction site on the corner of Johnson Street and Quadra Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“People were coming down with symptoms of burning nose, burning throat,” said John Mokosak, acting battalio chief of the Victoria Fire Department.

Upon arriving, emergency crews immediately evacuated the building and at least four ambulances began checking the 29 workers who were reporting symptoms.

Construction workers that felt light-headed are being treated by paramedics on scene. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

“Once they got fresh air, they all seemed to be well,” Mokosak said, noting that symptoms seemed to clear up within five to 10 minutes of being outside.

Fireman did a sweep of the building with gas detectors and were unable to find anything. The department then proceeded to call the Capital Regional District Hazmat Response Unit to the scene for a more thorough check.

While waiting for Hazmat to arrive, firemen performed a second sweep of the building with more sensitive equipment, but were still unable to detect anything out of the ordinary.

HAZMAT is now on scene at the corner of Johnson sand Quadra, where construction workers say they left the building after becoming light headed. @BlackPressMedia @VictoriaNews #yyj pic.twitter.com/qB4k2DloYj — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) November 5, 2020

Hazmat arrived on scene just after 1:20 p.m. An hour later, the building was given the all clear and workers were sent back in to finish their day.

Alpha Project Developments is building a 14-storey rental complex at the site, which has been under construction for over a year.

Mokosak said they won’t be investigating the situation further at this point.

