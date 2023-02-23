Loaded dump truck, commercial truck collide on McKenzie overpass in Saanich

Police are attending the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the McKenzie overpass in Saanich where a truck has rolled onto its side.
The crash, involving a commercial vehicle and a fully loaded dump truck, occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 21).
In a tweet, Saanich police said that while there are no serious injuries to report, traffic crossing the overpass from McKenzie Avenue to Admirals Road will be affected for some time.
More to come.
