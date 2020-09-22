Coroner called to workplace death in Victoria

VicPD says traffic impacts expected in 800-block Government Street and adjacent roads

Victoria police and fire personnel were called to a workplace accident in the 800-block of Government Street Tuesday afternoon.

The B.C. Coroner Service confirmed the coroner was called on Sept. 22 around 4:30 p.m. for a death at the Customs House building currently under construction.

Officers closed roads to traffic in the area including Government Street at Belleville Street, Broughton Street at Douglas Street.

More to come…

