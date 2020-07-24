Victoria police respond to an incident in the 1900-block of Douglas Street on July 24. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

UPDATED: Police emergency response team on site after potential firearm call in Victoria

VicPD asks residents to avoid the area

VicPD is responding to reports of a person with a potential firearm in the 1900-block of Douglas Street.

Officers ask the public to avoid the area as they work to resolve the incident “peacefully and safely.”

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrived one scene around 9:30 a.m. and began communicating with an individual by megaphone.

Police were called to a multi-unit temporary residential facility, formerly known as Paul’s Motor Inn, on Friday morning. In June, the province purchased the inn for about $15 million to provide 75 temporary homes for those experiencing homelessness.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police incident in Vic West building ‘resolved peacefully’

