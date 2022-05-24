UPDATE: RCMP responding to threat at Victoria International Airport, commercial flights closed

Travellers asked not to come to the airport for several hours

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is responding to a threat at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport and commercial flights have been cancelled.

In a statement, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said there is no public safety concern but people are being asked to avoid the airport for the next several hours. He did not disclose the nature of the threat.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) advised travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

⚠️1/2The RCMP is responding to call for service at YYJ. The airport is closing to commercial flights. We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flight status with your carrier or our website. #yyj #yyjops — Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) May 24, 2022

Several flights to and from YYJ have been delayed or diverted. Passengers at the airport are reporting being told no flights will be departing or landing for at least two to three hours.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

RCMP said more information will be released when it becomes available.

More to come.

