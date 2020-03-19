UPDATED: Possible COVID-19 exposure at University of Victoria, Saanich Commonwealth Place

Those who attended UVic, the swimming pool and a kickboxing class at Commonwealth are being warned

Island Health is notifying people who attended three classes at the University of Victoria, along with those who were in a kickboxing class and the swimming pool at Saanich Commonwealth Place about possible exposures to COVID-19.

According to Island Health people who attended Psych 300B A01 beginning at 11 a.m., Psych 351B, beginning at 1 p.m. and Biol 367 A01, beginning at 2:30 p.m. on March 12 may have been exposed to the virus.

People who attended the swimming pool at Commonwealth Place on March 12, between 5 and 7 p.m. may have also been exposed to COVID-19.

In addition, people who were in the kickboxing class on March 15 at Commonwealth Place, between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. may have been exposed.

Island Health says the people who attended these locations are at a low risk and they note other recreation facilities at Commonwealth Place are not impacted.

Any possible exposures are restricted to the March 12 and March 15 incidents.

People who attended these classes and the swimming pool are asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, fever, sore throat and difficulty breathing.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is asked to self-isolate for 14 days following the onset. The BC COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool will also help determine if you need further assessment or testing for the virus.

