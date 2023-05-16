Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

BREAKING: Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine expected to declare state of emergency

Areas of the city of Terrace now under evacuation alert

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine is expected to declare a local state of emergency in Old Remo, New Remo, Usk, and northern Kitselas, as flood waters rise in and around the region amid a record-breaking heat wave.

In an interview, Thornhill Fire Chief Rick Boehm said the Regional District is also expected to issue evacuation orders for Old Remo and New Remo shortly.

An evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas: Ferry Island Campground, Skeena Street (south of Haugland Ave.), Haugland Avenue (west of Braun St. – south side only), Braun Street (south of Haugland Ave. – west side only), Medeek Avenue (west of Craig St. – south side only), Craig Street, Mills Avenue , Apple Street, Graham Avenue (west of Kenney St.).

This Evacuation Alert is a precautionary measure and not an Evacuation Order. In the event of an Evacuation Order, residents should be prepared to leave on short notice. For a map of affected areas, visit the City of Terrace website.

Sandbags are currently available at the Thornhill Fire Department. The public is encouraged to visit the Thornhill Fire Department location to pick up as needed between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. All trails, playgrounds and campsites at Ferry Island are now closed to the public due to high water.

More to come.

B.C. Floods 2021

