PHOTOS: Bystander alerts Saanich residents of house fie

Firefighters douse hotspots inside a home that went up in flames on Thursday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire in the 500-block of Walter Avenue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A Saanich firefighter cools down after being inside a home that went up in flames on Thursday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Firefighters stand on a collapsed roof of a home that went up in flames on Thursday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Emergency crews extinguished a blaze in the 500-block of Walter Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 11:50 p.m. Two people were in the home but were able to escape the fire, partly thanks to bystander Cindy Ihlen, who was walking by the home with her son when she saw smoke rising from the house.

She saw a man on the phone with 9-1-1 dispatchers and asked if he had checked for anyone inside the home. When he said no, Ihlen took matters into her own hands.

“I ran down and they have a big knocker so I started knocking on the door…I started yelling, ‘there’s a fire, get out, get out!’” she recalled. “My knees are still shaking.”

READ ALSO: No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

Two men left the home, seemingly unaware that the structure was on fire, Ihlen said.

“I didn’t think it was our house,” said homeowner Rick Hyland. “I thought it was the neighbours.”

Shortly after they evacuated, the fire grew huge, Ihlen said, with flames burning holes in the ceiling and pushing their way out of the side of the home.

“It was absolutely shocking how fast it went up from there.”

Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell with the Saanich Fire Department called the blaze “significant” and said that upon arrival crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. He added that inside the home there was a “good fuel load” from the contents of the home.

Saanich Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder apparatus and a rescue truck. An investigation will be done to determine the cause of the fire.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Just Posted

Local resources offer support for Sooke job seekers, employers

Employment in Greater Victoria on the rise in April

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Metchosin farmers lose sheep to bear attacks

B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year

Sasquatch sighted in East Sooke

Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read