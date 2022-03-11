Broom, flowers and electricity top Sooke council agenda on Monday

Broom disposal, Communities in Bloom and upgrades to Firehall No. 1 are among the items councillors will consider at this Monday’s (March 14) Sooke council meeting.

Click here to see the council agenda.

Broombusters is a Vancouver Island based invasive plant society working to control the spread of invasive Scotch broom. Volunteers would like to host events in Sooke and request council’s support. Additionally, staff propose partnering with the fire department to offer free community broom disposal events.

Work at Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 continues and council is expected to award the contract for electrical upgrades. The quote, worth more than $100,000, includes demolition, rough-in and finishing of all electrical, data and fire systems.

Council will also consider participation in this year’s Communities in Bloom program. Sooke has participated in the program in the past and many residents found it led to renewed or increased community spirit and involvement.

