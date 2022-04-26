Budget boost needed for new roof at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Market conditions in oil, labour blamed for jump in costs; work likely to start in May

Work on installing a new roof is slated to start in May at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Council approved an increased budget for the project to match the nearly $1.8 million bid from Universal Sheet Metal Ltd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Four bids well beyond the project’s budget didn’t stop Oak Bay council from approving re-roofing its popular recreation centre.

The roof of the building on Bee Street is at the end of its life expectancy, according to a staff report.

Council approved awarding the contract to replace the roof over the arena, lounge and indoor sports field to Universal Sheet Metal Ltd. for the lowest bid – $1,798,750 plus GST.

While a consultant suggested market conditions would not change significantly, world conditions such as the cost of oil and labour proved too much for the budget. Four bids received as part of the tendering process ranged from $1.79 million to $1.97 million, all beyond the $1.45 million budgeted for the project. An additional $559,440 was needed from the Infrastructure Renewal Reserve.

With market conditions expected to continue, the roof deemed to be at the end of its useful life, and the potential cost of repairs and maintenance, staff recommended awarding the job.

Coun. Eric Zhelka asked about the impact to the public and whether items such as infrastructure located on the roof were considered in the tender.

Staff said the work can be done without impacting use of the facility. The request for proposals included a mandatory on-site meeting so all companies that bid were aware of the siting details.

Work is expected to take place between May and July.

