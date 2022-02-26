The District of Saanich developed an educational tool to help residents understand how their taxes are allocated. (Black Press Media file photo)

Budget simulation tool helps Saanich residents get familiar with district spending and planning

Upcoming financial plan deliberation includes resident involvement

Saanich’s draft financial plan and budget simulation tool are available online to provide residents an opportunity to learn about the district’s financial planning process.

The educational tool, launched in 2019, allows users to learn about how tax dollars are allocated to Saanich’s programs, as well as provide perspective on how budget changes could impact property taxes.

The draft financial plan includes the annual budget for the municipality, the 2022 Saanich police funding, and Greater Victoria Public Library budgets – all to be deliberated by council during six budget meetings between March 1 and April 6.

Comments submitted by residents will be submitted to council as citizen feedback.

The tool is available at saanich2022.ethelo.net from now until March 15.

