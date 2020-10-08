Building left smoking after large fire on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Jasmine Kosmuk/Black Press Media)
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Jasmine Kosmuk/Black Press Media)
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Jasmine Kosmuk/Black Press Media)
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Nina Grossman/Black Press Media) Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Nina Grossman/Black Press Media)
Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Nina Grossman/Black Press Media) Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Evo building in Langford. (Nina Grossman/Black Press Media)

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on Goldstream Avenue.

The Evo building, at 844 Goldstream Ave., was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

A witness who was at the scene when the fire started said her and a colleague heard a scraping noise and then suddenly flames erupted from the apartment building. She said she believes the cause to be a combusted barbeque.

West Shore RCMP say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Natasha McCarthy, a Langford resident, was riding on the bus when the fire started. She said the bus driver told them that they weren’t going anywhere, so she got off and walked toward the scene.

McCarthy said seeing the towering flames was terrifying.

“This is somebody’s house,” she said. “I mean in 2020, what else can go wrong? I just really hope everybody is okay.”

The fire is now mostly out, although smoke continues to billow from the mixed-use building.

No injuries have been reported and West Shore RCMP are treating the fire as not suspicious at this time.

Fire departments from Langford, Colwood and View Royal are on scene.

The West Shore RCMP is asking people to avoid the area. Surrounding streets, including Jacklin and Peatt roads, will be temporarily closed while emergency crews are on scene.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Housing complex planned for former Island Outfitters property in Saanich core

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Building left smoking after large fire on Goldstream Avenue in Langford

Emergency crews on scene

Housing complex planned for former Island Outfitters property in Saanich core

Store founders, local development company partner to reimagine fire-damaged property

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

B.C. VOTES 2020: Sooke mayor focuses in on four key election issues

Transportation, cannabis taxation and school improvements among concerns

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read