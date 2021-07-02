West Shore RCMP hope someone may have seen something related to a Thursday night shooting in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bullets hit car and townhome, no one hurt in Langford shooting Thursday

West Shore RCMP seeking witnesses, surveillance footage of Jacklin Road incident

Nobody was injured, but West Shore RCMP officers are looking for witnesses after bullets hit a vehicle and a townhome in Langford on Thursday night.

Police received a report at 10:45 p.m. on July 1 about possible gunshots in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road. After more reports, West Shore RCMP determined there had been a shooting and an unoccupied parked car had been damaged.

“At this time it appears that bullets struck both a vehicle and the townhome behind it,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Jesse Schroeder. “Thankfully no one was injured, but this could easily have been a different story.”

Police ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the shooting, or may have surveillance footage of the area contact them at 250-474-2264. Or anonymous reports can be made to CRIME STOPPERS at 1-899-8477 (TIPS).

