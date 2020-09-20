Mark Breslauer, CEO, United Way Greater Victoria, (left) and Calen McNeil, founder of Big Wheel Burger celebrate $5,000 raised for youth literacy through the inaugural Burger Day. (Courtesy United Way Victoria)

Burger sales bring in $5,000 to build Imagination Libraries in Greater Victoria

United Way of Greater Victoria and Big Wheel Burger team up to get kids reading

Greater Victoria burger lovers bought 1,452 burgers to raise $5,000 in the inaugural Burger Day for United Way campaign on Sept. 8.

The United Way Greater Victoria and Big Wheel Burger event celebrated International Literacy Day and the return of school.

“We can’t thank the team at Big Wheel Burger enough for helping bolster the fall phase of our community campaign,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO, United Way Greater Victoria.

“The feedback from burger customers and passersby was amazing, and this donation will help 40 children under the age of five and their families start Imagination Libraries in their homes.”

READ ALSO: United Way Greater Victoria asking for at-home donations

As part of their areas of action to help recover and rebuild during COVID-19, United Way is helping families in need by increasing children’s literacy in the Capital Regional District through investment in childhood reading programs.

The Imagination Library is a free book gifting program the local United Way hopes to bring to southern Vancouver Island. Through the Imagination Library, children receive books from birth to age five, building the foundation for a home-based library.

United Way is funding this program and other initiatives to help families facing poverty support their children transitioning through all of life’s stages, including early year’s programming, after-school care and homework clubs, and counselling support and mentorship.

RELATED: Greater Victoria burger sales to benefit children's literacy

United Way

