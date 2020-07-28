Business owner sends Victoria police image of break and enter suspect, leads to arrest

A break and enter happened in the 600-block of Garbally Road on Tuesday morning

One man is in custody after a break and enter in the 600-block of Garbally Road on Tuesday morning.

VicPD officers were called to a business just after 7:30 a.m. for a report of a break and enter. The business owner watched part of the break and enter remotely on a surveillance video.

The owner provided a picture of the suspect and officers located a suspect a short time later in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

