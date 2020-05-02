Butchart Gardens reopens with physical distancing, screening protocols in place

Butchart Gardens closed March 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened May 1 with new physical distancing rules in place. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victorians can once again enjoy the world-renowned flora and fauna of Butchart Gardens but only if they follow a set of strict physical distancing rules.

Butchart Gardens reopened to the public May 1 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after being closed for more than a month.

On its website, the garden says it welcomes the public to “take solace” from the beautiful gardens as long as visitors follow distancing rules.

Guests are asked to follow staff instructions, maintain a two-metre distance between different groups, keep children and pets close to their side and stay to the right side of all pathways. Directional arrows and ‘Do Not Enter’ signs will help visitors use the facilities safely.

All guests will also be asked screening questions about COVID-19 symptoms, if they’ve been in contact with someone ill and their recent travel before being admitted.

Washrooms, restaurants, the gift shop and the Rose Carousel will remain closed and benches, drinking fountains and umbrellas will not be available.

Guests are asked not to bring food to the gardens as picnics or seated gatherings are prohibited. The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

