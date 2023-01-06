The final night the Butchart Gardens Christmas lights display will be open is Friday (Jan. 6.) (Black Press Media Files)

The final night the Butchart Gardens Christmas lights display will be open is Friday (Jan. 6.) (Black Press Media Files)

Butchart Gardens to close for 2 weeks starting later this month

The gardens will close to give staff time off

Butchart Gardens will be closed for two weeks beginning later this month.

The closure is scheduled from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5.

“We are closing to allow additional staff holidays,” Butchart Gardens CEO Dave Cowen said.

Annual passes that are valid while the gardens are closed will be extended by two weeks.

Cowen says their attendance in 2022 was a pleasant surprise given the late start to the leisure travel season.

“Impressively, the tourism industry has demonstrated resilience and adapted to the serious challenges brought by COVID and staffing shortages,” he said. “With the welcome support of government during the pandemic we were able to maintain the gardens and our facilities.”

Staff at the gardens are now planning to operate at a similar level as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given we will have more dining and shopping availability, we are planning for more local visitors and international tour groups,” Cowen said. “We are very excited to present a fuller summer entertainment schedule that culminates each week with our Saturday night firework show.”

READ MORE: Looking back at 2022 on the Saanich Peninsula

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaTourism Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home
Next story
Fairy Creek protester gets lesser sentence after $1,600 in camping gear crushed

Just Posted

The final night the Butchart Gardens Christmas lights display will be open is Friday (Jan. 6.) (Black Press Media Files)
Butchart Gardens to close for 2 weeks starting later this month

Avid birder Andrew MacDonald scooped a photo of the puffin while changing the settings on his camera on Wednesday, January 4. (Courtesy Andrew MacDonald)
Rare sighting of puffin in Victoria a positive result of windstorms

Victoria police seized guns, airsoft pistols, two kilograms of suspected drugs and $50,000 kilograms of cash form a suite on Dec. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home

A sign at the Victoria Original Joe’s location on McKenzie Avenue. (Chris Campbell photo)
Opinion: ‘This sucks’: Popular Victoria restaurant shuts down, blames ‘staffing shortages’