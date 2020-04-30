A clown mannequin on a property in Penticton was ordered to be removed by the City of Penticton’s bylaw department. (Facebook)

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

Penticton bylaw officers have ordered that a local resident remove what they referred to on social media as their “Penticton Scarecrow” from their property.

On April 28 bylaw officers were made aware of the clown mannequin after a concerned citizen complained.

“Bylaw officers have the right to order the removal of offensive matter considered to be objectionable to the public, as is outlined by the city’s good neighbor bylaw,” said Penticton bylaw services supervisor, Tina Siebert in an email.

In this case, the clown was deemed by bylaw services to be offensive matter.

“We had a public concern about an offensive clown statue at a private property residence. The scary clown had blood on its face and shirt and had been perceived as scary to children,” Siebert said.

After receiving the complaint, bylaw officers attended the man’s house and asked that he remove the, “very graphic clown.”

Bylaw services said the resident agreed to remove the close and added no further action was required.

A request for comment has not yet been returned by the individual.

Penticton

