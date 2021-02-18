VicPD officers will continue to accompany city bylaw officers on their morning rounds in encampments in parks. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD officers will continue to accompany city bylaw officers on their morning rounds in encampments in parks. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bylaw work risks convince Victoria council to approve extra police funding

VicPD will continue to accompany bylaw officers into encampment parks for morning check-ins

On-the-job City of Victoria bylaw officers will continue to be accompanied by police officers for morning checks at certain city park encampments, after mayor and council approved temporary funding to March 31.

Reminded by VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak of the verbal attacks and physical threats – at times physical assaults – bylaw officers face regularly, council approved the additional $75,960 during its Feb. 18 meeting. The city’s financial stability reserve will cover the cost as two police officers continue to accompany bylaw officials at park visits between 7 and 11 a.m., seven days a week.

RELATED STORY: Shovel-wielding man disarmed at gunpoint by Victoria police

Additional funding was allotted last fall when the problem of unsafe working conditions for bylaw officials came to a head. As it was last fall, the extra funding came from outside VicPD’s regular budget, with Manak making a successful argument that his department’s resources were already used up.

Asked by Coun. Ben Isitt, the lone dissenting vote in the decision, whether this police function could be done on an as-needed basis given the finite municipal resources available, Manak pointed to the potential urgency of situations. He said it’s highly inefficient for bylaw to engage with campers, then have to wait for police if issues arise.

Shannon Perkins, city manager of bylaw services, said there are currently four parks her staff will not go into unless police are there to provide support.

“We evaluate every near miss or safety concern every day,” she said. “We update our hazard risk approach every day and put in strategies to keep our staff safe. We don’t utilize the police unless we need to.”

The safety concerns have been ongoing since sheltering numbers grew in city parks, she said, noting that it has created a “cascading effect for other city staff.”

Manak assured councillors that police accompanying bylaw officers do not go in “heavy handed” to situations, instead working first to de-escalate things if possible. That said, he pointed out how dangerous certain environments can be.

“Just yesterday we seized a baseball bat with nails and razor blades,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Spiked baseball bat, replica guns seized from empty Victoria tent

While a few councillors voiced concerns over the “one-time” nature of this and previous special funding requests, the question was posed about what happens come April 1, when the city is scheduled to return to its 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. rule – campers must pack up each morning and leave – for sheltering in city parks.

With some people still likely to be camping in parks despite the city’s March 31 deadline to have campers housed, Coun. Marianne Alto said, she wondered about the impact on staff after that.

Manak said his department does continual operational scans to address where resources are most needed, while city manager Jocelyn Jenkins said she expects there to be more work for bylaw once the rules change in parks.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms
Next story
Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Just Posted

A Facebook advertisement for a ‘one-bedroom’ igloo garnered plenty of comments and messages. (Facebook)
Facebook post advertises ‘one-bedroom’ Victoria igloo for $1,170 per month

Satirical post makes light of region’s tough rental market

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Thursday morning that ShareSpace is ready to welcome employees who live on the West Shore. The pilot project was first announced in 2019, and is expected to open its doors to accommodate up to 50 employees on Feb. 22. (B.C. government)
New work space opens for West Shore public service employees

ShareSpace in Langford to provide government employees with alternative work place options

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Construction of units already underway or starting soon

No matter what your age or condition declining mobility and strength are reversible through resistence training, says personal trainer Ron Cain (Pixabay photo)
RON CAIN: Building muscle is more important than cardio for older adults

No matter what your age, declining mobility and strength are reversible

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

A Nanaimo chicken breeder came home to discover a gruesome scene Monday after a neighbour’s dog got loose and killed 28 of her chickens. (Photo submitted)
Dog kills ‘showgirl’ chickens at Vancouver Island farm

Breeder in Cedar upset at deaths of more than two dozen chickens

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Most Read