West Shore RCMP say a bystander who flagged down police after spotting a man semi-conscious in his car along Ocean Boulevard on June 5 potentially helped save his life. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bystander helps save man’s life during mental health crisis in Colwood

Police notified after man spotted semi-conscious in vehicle

A Good Samaritan who spotted a semi-conscious man in his vehicle in Colwood potentially helped save his life, according to West Shore RCMP.

On June 5, police received a call from an out-of-province caller who was worried about the well-being of their friend who had threatened to harm himself but couldn’t provide a location other than that he lived on the West Shore. Officers began patrolling and looking for his vehicle.

Meanwhile, a bystander who was completely unaware of the search flagged down an officer on Ocean Boulevard after he spotted a semi-conscious man in his vehicle. The man was transported to hospital where he received care.

“The caller and the bystander’s actions and willingness to reach out to police potentially helped save a life on this date,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer. “The West Shore RCMP would like to thank both individuals for taking action and supporting a member of the community.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the Crisis Centre at 604-310-6789 or call local police.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

