Camaro impounded after driver ticketed for doing doughnuts in Victoria park

Officers find marks in grass about 30 metres from children in playground

A driver faces seven days without a vehicle and nearly $800 in fines after police say they were doing doughnuts near a playground in James Bay.

Victoria police were called to Irving Park on April 28 around 1 p.m. for reports of a Camaro doing doughnuts on the grass. When VicPD arrived, officers located a driver and vehicle next to circular marks on the grass, about 30 metres from a playground with children in it. Officers suspect the driver had driven the unregistered, uninsured vehicle from Alberta to Victoria.

The Camaro was impounded for seven days for stunting and the driver issued $794 in tickets for no insurance and driving without consideration.

VicPD

