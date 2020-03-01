Camosun College Chargers women’s basketball team closes their season with a bronze medal loss in the PACWEST Championships on Feb. 29. (Camosun Chargers/Twitter)

Camosun Chargers lose the championship bronze to the Douglas College Royals

Women’s basketball team loses 74–63 on Saturday

The Camosun College Chargers women’s team end their season with a bronze medal loss 74–63 during the PACWEST 2020 Basketball Championships Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Victoria slated to pay $90,000 to host FIBA basketball tournament

It was a tight first quarter of the game with the Royals leading with one point. Coming out of halftime, the Chargers struggled, scoring just seven points in the third quarter.

The team played 33 per cent from the field, led by Chloe Scaber who had a game high of 21 points. Sierra Reisling added 12 points to a losing game followed by Aiden Kilcommons with 11. The loss of the game put the Chargers 1–5 in bronze medal games for this decade.

ALSO READ: Pacific Christian Secondary girls head to basketball provincials after slam dunk at Islands

The Royals shot 44 per cent from the field led by Sydney Fraess who dropped in 16 points. Royals’ Cassie Brinn was named the Player of the Game after scoring 12 points offensively.

Although a loss, this is the third consecutive year that the Chargers has played in the medal round of the championship, receiving bronze in 2019 and silver in 2018.

