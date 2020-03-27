Camosun College appeals for emergency financial assistance for students

Camosun College Foundation fund will help students in need

Camosun College is rallying and appealing for financial assistance for students in need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun College is appealing for emergency financial assistance for students facing economic challenges as full-time and part-time work disappears amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of Camosun College Sherri Bell said many students are dealing with “serious financial difficulties” when it comes to day-to-day living expenses like groceries and basic essentials as concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to grow.

“More, now then ever, our students need your help,” Bell said in a statement.

The college community including staff, the Camosun College Student Society, Camosun College Faculty Association and local donors have worked to create an emergency assistance fund through the Camosun College Foundation to help students in urgent need. The fund is called the Erasing Barriers bursary fund.

READ ALSO: A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

A statement from Camosun College said the student society has donated more than $30,000 of the funding now being distributed to students in crisis.

Camosun College Faculty Association president Chris Ayles said the association is also supporting the Erasing Barriers campaign. “As a group, we decided to contribute all of this year’s charitable donations budget and hope to inspire others to follow suit,” Ayles said.

Those who are interested in helping students at Camosun College can donate at camosun.ca/foundation. Donors who wish to speak with the college’s fundraising team directly can contact foundation@camosun.ca or call 250-370-4233.

READ ALSO: Full-time campers face various struggles amidst COVID-19

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter