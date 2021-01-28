Camosun College dental clinic keeps oral care affordable

The dental clinic at Camosun College offers affordable, high-quality preventive services for people of all ages. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)

If the cost of dental work is keeping you from sinking your teeth into a better smile, here’s an opportunity you won’t want to brush away.

The dental hygiene clinic at Camosun College is open and offering affordable, high-quality, professional services with enhanced safety protocols in place. Students provide a range of preventive and therapeutic dental services at the in-house clinic, which runs from September to April.

ALSO READ: Camosun’s dental program donates toothpaste to those in need

The dental clinic is currently accepting new adult and child patients of all ages, Camosun dental hygiene instructor Liz Morch said in a media release. “And, we have additional safety protocols in place during the pandemic to ensure everyone’s safety. We understand that people are nervous right now and we want to put them at ease. It’s an important reminder that maintaining preventive dental care during the pandemic is highly recommended and we are here to help.”

All of the clinic’s usual preventive services, including tartar removal, fluoride treatments, X-rays, and sealants are available under the strict guidelines established by B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, BC Centre for Disease Control, Island Health, WorkSafe BC, and the College of Dental Hygienists of BC.

“Your oral health is important to us,” Morch said. “And in return, each client is essential to our students’ success by giving them the professional experience they need to succeed.”

Initial screenings are free and fees are kept to a minimum. New adult appointments cost $60, and $40 for returning clients. The cost for children’s appointments ranges from $5 to $20, depending on the age of the child.

ALSO READ: B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority

Additional information on safety measures is provided when scheduling an appointment.

To make an appointment or have a look at the checklist of COVID-19 safety protocols, please call 250-370-3184 or email smile@camosun.ca.

The Camosun dental clinic is in the Dental Building at Camosun’s Lansdowne campus at 3100 Foul Bay Rd., and remains open during renovations to the Dental Building. Visit camosun.ca/dentalclinic for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria