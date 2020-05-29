Matthew Zeleny distributes a box of medical-grade face masks designed in partnership with Camosun College. Now, the design is shared online for free. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Manufacturers across Canada, United States and UK have inquired

Camosun College has released their design for medical-grade face masks free online.

“We’re not interested in making a profit off of this,” says Dr. Richard Gale, leader of the Camosun Innovates Team. “We’re interested in doing the right thing. We are producing the face shields at cost and sharing the design with anyone who is interested.”

The initial run in collaboration with Island Health meant more than 9,000 masks for local health care professionals, but soon enough manufacturers across Canada, the United States, and beyond started inquiring about the design.

When applied technologist Matthew Zeleny got his hands on the design, he realized that a 3D-printed solution wouldn’t be able to meet the growing demand. He designed a new laser-cut three-piece flat pack version that Camosun could produce at a rate of 90 an hour.

What was once small-scale orders has grown to the tens of thousands, made in collaboration with AP Plastics.

READ MORE: Pandemic brings success to Indigenous artist carving COVID masks

Orders have been sent to the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, dental offices, elderly care facilities and charities such as Beacon Community Services, Community Living Victoria and the United Way.

All you need to do is download the specs online at camosun.ca. If you use them, Dr. Gale asks that you let them know how many you’re producing and what improvements can be made to the design.

“Looking ahead, to the next wave or the next immediate need, we have to remember that our job is to ensure the perpetuation of innovation,” he added. “We’re not just designing and producing for one moment in time, but anticipating and preparing to help Canada and the world solve problems over the long term.”

ALSO READ: Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CollegeCoronavirusIsland Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Just Posted

Greater Victoria gets 13 new handyDART buses to replace aging fleet

Rollout part of nearly 70 new buses across B.C.

Cannabis responsible for higher incomes among Canadian farmers

Without cannabis sales, national crop revenues would have dropped in 2019

Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Manufacturers across Canada, United States and UK have inquired

Sooke Country Market returns for 25th year

In person market to only feature farmers, opens June 6

Man who bound, murdered Langford teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

Most Read