Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Matthew Zeleny distributes a box of medical-grade face masks designed in partnership with Camosun College. Now, the design is shared online for free. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College has released their design for medical-grade face masks free online.

“We’re not interested in making a profit off of this,” says Dr. Richard Gale, leader of the Camosun Innovates Team. “We’re interested in doing the right thing. We are producing the face shields at cost and sharing the design with anyone who is interested.”

The initial run in collaboration with Island Health meant more than 9,000 masks for local health care professionals, but soon enough manufacturers across Canada, the United States, and beyond started inquiring about the design.

When applied technologist Matthew Zeleny got his hands on the design, he realized that a 3D-printed solution wouldn’t be able to meet the growing demand. He designed a new laser-cut three-piece flat pack version that Camosun could produce at a rate of 90 an hour.

What was once small-scale orders has grown to the tens of thousands, made in collaboration with AP Plastics.

Orders have been sent to the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, dental offices, elderly care facilities and charities such as Beacon Community Services, Community Living Victoria and the United Way.

All you need to do is download the specs online at camosun.ca. If you use them, Dr. Gale asks that you let them know how many you’re producing and what improvements can be made to the design.

“Looking ahead, to the next wave or the next immediate need, we have to remember that our job is to ensure the perpetuation of innovation,” he added. “We’re not just designing and producing for one moment in time, but anticipating and preparing to help Canada and the world solve problems over the long term.”

