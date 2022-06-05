Mayor Andy Adams announced he will run again in this fall's municipal elections. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River mayor Andy Adams will not seek re-election after 17 years on council

‘Candidly, it’s been disheartening to see the breakdown of kindness and respect’

Mayor Andy Adams will not be seeking re-election this fall.

“So as I reflect on my last 17 years serving on council, nine as a councillor, and the past eight as your mayor, I look forward to continuing to help shape Campbell River’s future,” the mayor said in a video statement released Sunday. “That role, however, will be more in a community-based role, but not in the position of mayor, as I will not be putting my name forward for re-election to mayor.”

Mayor Adams said over the last few years on council he has dealt with a series of medical issues “but I’m doing much better now. I feel great.”

RELATED: Campbell River’s mayor tells his story ahead of Day to Break Down Cancer fundraiser

But as he turns 65 later this month, he feels it is time to step aside and “let our next generation guide our city’s future.” Adams also feels that next generation of city councillor should reflect the diverse nature of the community.

“Council needs to reflect the community in age, gender, and ethnicity. We are a multicultural community and council should reflect that,” he said.

He also believes certain character makeup is required to create a successful city council.

“It also needs individuals that are team players and understand and appreciate the benefits of working together and respecting and learning from our different perspectives and finding common ground that is ultimately in the best interest of the city,” Adams said. “As I’ve stated in the past years, the past few years have presented many challenges. And candidly, it’s been disheartening to see the breakdown of kindness and respect, even amongst those that we disagree with.”

Adams is concerned this trend is growing as the “level of inappropriate and disrespectful behaviour, especially on social media, continues.”

He singled out former mayors Jim Lornie and Mary Ashley as examples of positive, caring and compassionate community leaders and “hope that our future leadership will focus on the positive and possible.”

Adams also paid tribute to his wife Karen: “I couldn’t have done it without you.” And he looks forward to being able to spend quality time together unbroken by calls and emails coming in at any time of the day.

Adams said the city has come through some challenging times but there are glimmers of hope and optimism. The city is in sound financial shape, he said, “thanks to being proactive in establishing a 10-year financial plan and being fiscally prudent with all expenditures.”

RELATED: Mayor urges everyone to be responsible, be kind, be respectful, be safe and be well

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges
Next story
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Just Posted

The commission charged with proposing a new electoral map for British Columbia’s federal ridings will be in Victoria on Wednesday, June 8 for one of 27 public hearings in the province. The Saanich Peninsula (not seen on this map courtesy of Elections Canada) will remain part of Saanich-Gulf Island with the riding moving further south.
Saanich Gulf Island federal election riding retains Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich

Victoria’s Kelly Mann, longtime president and CEO of the BC Games Society, is part of the class of 2021 being inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame this week. (Courtesy BC Sports Hall of Fame)
Games guru, Vikes hoops legend, multi-sport star entering BC Sports Hall of Fame

Friends of Uplands Park Society volunteers are pictured pulling invasive carpet burweed at Cattle Point, an area with unique biodiversity that vice-president and botanist Wylie Thomas says is being negatively affected by increased foot traffic. (Courtesy of Wylie Thomas)
Volunteers advocate for sustainable infrastructure at Oak Bay’s Cattle Point

A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)
Vernon nurse agrees to six-month registration suspension