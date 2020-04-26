Campbell River RCMP attended a parking lot fight at the Dogwood 7-Eleven in the early hours of April 26, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

The Campbell River RCMP are decrying a Saturday night scene they came across in the wee hours.

Police were called to a fight already in progress at the Dogwood Street 7-Eleven at 2:10 a.m. on April 26.

When they arrived, 13 people were “fully involved in a physical altercation,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“The cause of the altercation is under investigation,” he said. “But what was really clear, was that if people had been following social distancing protocols, the event simply wouldn’t have happened.”

Tyre said there were two separate groups: one of adults, and one of youth that had been “partying” in different places, but ended up in the parking lot at the same time and “somehow a fight started.”

RELATED: Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

The Mounties have three issues with the fight.

The first, said Tyre, is that people ignored physical distancing protocols so they could party together.

The second issue, was the underage drinking.

“Many of the individuals involved were underage and there was clearly alcohol involved,” he said.

The third issue, Maury said, was that the altercation took place after 2 a.m.

“Typically people don’t need to be out after 2 a.m. and usually nothing positive occurs after 2 a.m.,” said Tyre.

Tyre said the only upside was the both of the groups appeared to have designated drivers.

RELATED: Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

But one of the cars had people riding in it from four different households.

“I recognize it’s difficult and a little lonely during COVID[-19] times,” said Tyre, “but going out to hang with your besties or drinking buddies is totally contrary to what we as a community are being asked to do. Especially when people travel together in confined spaces.”

The RCMP are asking for the community’s cooperation in following BC Public Health protocols, including physical distancing.

“Guardians are needed to guide youths in their homes through these difficult times,” said Tyre. “Adults who should know better, please just stay home.”

RELATED: Property crime on the rise in Campbell River

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RivercrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery
Next story
City seeks submissions for annual Victoria Book Prizes

Just Posted

FortisBC to purchase renewable natural gas from Hartland Landfill

Project could reduce 264,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over 25 years

City seeks submissions for annual Victoria Book Prizes

City of Victoria Butler Book Prize, Children’s Book Prize each come with $5,000

Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

Sidney cancels popular outdoor market

Officials also advised cancellation or postponment of summer events involving large gatherings

Physical distancing damaging Garry Oak ecosystem at Uplands says park advocate

Park users asked to use caution and stay on paths

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. will ‘have to find a way’ for families to visit seniors in longterm care: advocate

There are currently 19 outbreaks at care homes in B.C.

‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Family caregivers can get support by calling 211 or 1-877-520-3267

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Suspect lost shoe while fleeing the scene: RCMP

Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Most Read