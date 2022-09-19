Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire prohibition lifted for the Coastal Fire Centre

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited

The ban on campfires will be lifted in all regions of the Coastal Fire Centre area beginning 12 noon, Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The BC Wildfire Service says that although the fire danger has declined in the Coastal Fire Centre due to recent rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire. It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations, a Coastal Fire Centre bulletin says. Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Other activities which will now be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre include:

– The use of tiki and similar kinds of torches;

– The use of chimineas; and

– The use of outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

For detailed information, refer to the map: http://ow.ly/jUuz50KLGIC

While campfires will be allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages. These restrictions will remain in place until October 28, 2022, or until the order is rescinded.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning and applicable regulations is available online: openburningregs_2022update.pdf

Reminders about campfires:

– A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

– Never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Weather can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material.

– Maintain a fireguard around your campfire. This is a fuel-free area where all flammable materials (grass, leaves, kindling, etc.) have been removed right down to the soil.

– Never leave a fire unattended.

– Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time

Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires. Always practice safe, responsible fire use where permitted.

To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

Check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Learn More:

on the free BC Wildfire Service public mobile app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices

on Twitter: twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

on Facebook: facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

RELATED: Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

