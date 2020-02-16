Campus View Elementary undergoes $4.2 million in seismic upgrades

Students at Campus View Elementary can study with ease knowing their school seismically safe due to $2.4 million in recent upgrades through the Province’s Seismic Mitigation Program. Campus View’s 440 students continued to attend class doing the upgrades.

“We have moved quickly as a government to prioritize safety investments in schools, giving families and communities greater piece of mind that children are protected in the event of an earthquake,” said Rob Flemming, Minister of Education, “The safety of our students matters, and that’s why I’m thrilled the students at Campus View Elementary are now learning and playing in a seismically safer school.”

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria School District will rename George Jay Elementary

Completing the seismic upgrades throughout the Greater Victoria School District is important due to the potential of earthquakes in the Cascadia Subduction Zone, said Jordan Watters, chair, Greater Victoria School Board.

A combined value of $104.6 million, has been approved for five schools in Greater Victoria over the last two years under the Seismic Mitigation Program. Greater Victoria schools that will also receive seismic upgrades include Keating Elementary, Barefoot Elementary, Children’s Development Centre and Victoria High

There are more investments to come, as the Province remains committed to accelerating the Seismic Mitigation Program. This is possible through a record $2.7-billion budget for school capital investments, including $791 million for seismic upgrades at 41 schools high-risk B.C. schools creating nearly 25,000 safer student spaces.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com