Parks Canada has cancelled Canada Day celebrations at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse on July 1 due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canada Day events nixed at Fort Rodd Hill, Fisgard Lighthouse due to pandemic

Visitors still allowed to enjoy outdoor spaces on property

Many Canada Day celebrations across the nation have been snuffed out this year due to COVID-19, including a popular Greater Victoria attraction.

According to Parks Canada, Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse have cancelled their celebrations for Canada Day, on the country’s 153th birthday.

All historic buildings, the Lighthouse, and the Welcome Centre are among a few of the amenities that will be closed during the holiday. A few public washrooms will remain open, but all interpretive programming and special events have been cancelled until further notice.

Visitors are still allowed to drop by the historic sites, as some outdoor spaces are still open, including the beach, nature trail and upper, lower and Belmont battery.

Notably, the oTENTik camping spaces will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 camping season.

