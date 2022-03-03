Canada expedites temporary visas for Ukrainians fleeing war

A woman holds a girl at a border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022, as they flee the Russian invasion. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression can find a safe haven in Canada using expedited temporary visas for emergency travel.
The minister also announced a new reunification program for Ukrainians with family in Canada and wish to come on a permanent basis.
Federal PoliticsRussiaUkraine
