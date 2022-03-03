A woman holds a girl at a border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022, as they flee the Russian invasion. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Canada expedites temporary visas for Ukrainians fleeing war

Reunification program for Ukrainians with family in Canada also announced

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression can find a safe haven in Canada using expedited temporary visas for emergency travel.

The minister also announced a new reunification program for Ukrainians with family in Canada and wish to come on a permanent basis.

