Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Crown corporation making announcement today at East Wellington Road depot

Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to have an all-electric corporate delivery fleet.

The Crown corporation held a press conference Thursday, March 9, at the East Wellington Road depot, announcing that the depot will utilize 14 fully electric cargo vans for collection and delivery. Canada Post is calling Nanaimo a “test location” for the all-electric “last-mile” delivery.

“As part of Canada Post’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the company has committed to electrifying half of its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040,” noted the release from Canada Post.

More to come.

RELATED: Canada Post plans to have fleet fully electrified by 2040

READ ALSO: Nanaimo bar stamp makes it into Nanaimo Museum


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram>

Canada PostElectric vehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘She was a beast’: Shuswap women recovering after alleged assault by unknown driver
Next story
March snow measurements near normal in much of B.C.

Just Posted

A doctor who formerly worked in Duncan is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for contempt in divorce proceedings. (File photo)
Former Vancouver Island doctor wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Sooke Women’s Mastermind Group offers entrepreneurial strategies and support during bi-weekly sessions over three months beginning in April. (Shutterstock)
Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Victoria International Airport president and CEO Geoff Dickson has announced he will retire from the role he has held since 2011 this September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Everyone feels pretty proud’: Geoff Dickson reflects on 12 years piloting Victoria airport

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family looks to customize an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Saanich mom astonished by flood of support, hopes to customize bike for Leila Bui

Pop-up banner image