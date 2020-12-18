Sidney losing Canada Post outlet

Sidney down to two full-service postal outlets after changes in October

If lines at post offices appear somewhat longer, one reason might be recent changes to the local postal infrastructure.

In mid-October, the Canada Post office inside Monk Office on Fifth Street converted from a full-service outlet to a parcel pickup location. It is due to close permanently on Jan. 29, which will leave Sidney with two full-service outlets, at 2513 Beacon Ave. and 9810 Seventh St.

Joanne Boyer, director of retail for Monk Office, said the decision not to renew the lease with Canada Post was made for financial reasons. What accounted for the decision? “I don’t really need to go into those details, but it mostly is about square footage and financial viability,” she said.

The company plans to use the additional space to expand its office furnishings section. With the pending closure, the last of the two post offices in Monk Office locations will close. Customers will still be able to buy stamps through the retailer.

“We were a store long before we were a post office,” Boyer said. “We will continue to stay in business supporting local business and local folks. We have had 70 years in business and we are going to stay in business to serve the community.”

Boyer said the Canada Post office in Sidney’s Monk location operated for at least 10 years.

“We had a wonderful relationship with them for a very, very long period of time and continue to do so,” she said.

Boyer added some people have had a tough time with the change. “It’s has been a little been challenging for them to get their head wrapped around the different service options we provide now.”

In an emailed statement, Canada Post media relations spokesperson Nicole Lecompte acknowledged the Oct. 16 change in service at Monk and the continuation of full service at the other two outlets. She added that “all items that currently require payment, proof of age or a signature are being directed to one of these three locations.”

Lecompte did not respond to questions about the ability of the two other locations to handle current mail volumes.

