CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Local polls are now open in Canada’s 44th federal election.
The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.
Polls are open in Greater Victoria from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Where you can vote:
To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.
Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.
Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.
Who is running in Greater Victoria?
- Laurel Collins, NDP
- Nick Loughton, Green
- Nikki Macdonald, Liberal
- Hannah Hodson, Conservative
- John Randal Phipps, People’s Party of Canada
- Janis Zroback, Communist Party of Canada
- Jordan Reichert, Animal Protection Party of Canada
- Elizabeth May, Green
- David Busch, Conservative
- Sabina Singh, NDP
- Sherri Moore-Arbour, Liberal
- David Hilderman, People’s Party of Canada
- Dock Currie, Communist Party of Canada
- Randall Garrison, NDP
- Doug Kobayashi, Liberal
- Harley Gordon, Green
- Laura Frost, Conservative
- Rob Anderson, People’s Party of Canada
- Tyson Riel Strandlund, Communist Party of Canada
- Alistair MacGregor, NDP
- Alana DeLong, Conservative
- Blair Herbert, Liberal
- Lia Versaevel, Green
- Mark Hecht, People’s Party of Canada
For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.
