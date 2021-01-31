Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 20,000

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

More than 20,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in Canada.

The sobering figure emerged this morning after Quebec reported 31 new fatalities related to the virus.

Canada has now recorded 20,016 deaths since the first case of COVID-19 surfaced in the country just over a year ago.

An average of 138 people with COVID-19 have died each day over the past week.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has said the number of new daily cases is trending down.

But she’s warned that it’s still too soon to lift widespread public health restrictions, saying the virus is still spreading rapidly across parts of the country.

More coming.

