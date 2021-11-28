FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Canada’s first 2 cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in Ontario

Both cases are linked to travel

Ontario officials said they’ve detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The cases were reported in two individuals who had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria. The two individuals are in isolation.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Canada has banned travellers from entering the country if they have travelled from the southern region of the African continent – including South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia – in the past 14 days.

The Canadian cases were identified through whole genome sequencing.

“Early data suggest that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible but evidence is limited at this time,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Sunday. “There is ongoing international data gathering to determine the impact of this variant on severity of illness and on vaccine effectiveness.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Coronavirus

