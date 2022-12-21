Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine, left, arrive in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Canada’s population experienced a surprise boom in the third quarter, increasing at the fastest quarterly rate since 1957. The federal agency is attributing the boom to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work permit holders and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada’s population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people between July and October

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

RELATED: Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

RELATED: 2021 census shows number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years

Canada PopulationCensus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. snowfall no winter wonderland for Vancouver’s poor and homeless, says advocate
Next story
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Just Posted

Strong winds out of the northeast caused snowdrifts in Sidney near Lochside Drive as low temperatures raised questions about the state of individuals dealing with homelessness. Local police and provincial authorities plan to build on earlier outreach efforts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
‘Brutal’ weather has Sidney, North Saanich police checking on the unhoused

Sooke Region Communities Health Network and Sooke Seniors Activity Society have restarted the Sooke Seniors’ activity bus. (Shutterstock.com)
Sooke agencies merge to get seniors bus rolling

Police stand watch over the scene of a bank robbery in Saanich which left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police ‘justified’ in shooting of Saanich bank robbery suspects: IIO

Gladys Vallee worked in a number of bookstores and saw overbought books can often end up in the landfill. (Courtesy of Terrier Books)
Eco-conscious online bookstore opens in Sooke

Pop-up banner image