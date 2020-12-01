FILE – Director Elliot Page poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the film “There’s Something in the Water” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

FILE – Director Elliot Page poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the film “There’s Something in the Water” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Canadian actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Page first received widespread popularity and acclaim for his role in Juno

Canadian actor Elliot Page has announced he is transgender.

Page, who identifies with he/him or they/them pronouns, first shot to fame as the titular character in Juno in 2007. Currently, he plays Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water in 2019.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 1), Page shared his name as Elliot and said he felt “lucky to be writing this,” acknowledging that many transgender people do not have the same level of support.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” Page wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.”

Page, 33, went on to cite statistics about the ongoing discrimination against transgender individuals.

“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he said.

“In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

LGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Electoral area director ‘almost speechless’ as Juan de Fuca receives small amount of COVID bailout money
Next story
Victoria podcasters talk homelessness first-hand

Just Posted

The BCCDC has added Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 to its flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
New COVID-19 exposure on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Rows four to 10 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 were exposed

Port Renfrew lies within the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. Could the town be B.C.’s next municipality? CRD director Mike Hicks is considering it. (File - Portrenfrew.com)
Electoral area director ‘almost speechless’ as Juan de Fuca receives small amount of COVID bailout money

Now Mike Hicks mulls municipality status

Artist David Hunwick's Eye of the Ocean is featured in Sidney's Seaside Sculpture Walk. Following an agreement with the Township of Sidney, the ArtSea Community Arts Council will be taking over administration and revitalization of the local walk. (Township of Sidney)
Saanich Peninsula arts society responds to pandemic with budget, program changes

COVID-19 forced ArtSea to make significant changes to 2020 budget

The president and chief executive officer of BC Ferries promises additional reviews to help sustain BC Ferries. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries to review expenditures following 43 per cent passenger drop in 2020

Promise from CEO follows new figures showing significant decline in passengers

Local MLA Adam Olsen, a member of the Tsartlip Nation, here seen before the 2020 provincial election, said a new report finding “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people” in the provincial health care system does not surprise Indigenous people. (Hansard TV)
MLA, Tsartlip member says ‘silo’ approach won’t work dealing with racism in health care

Adam Olsen calls for comprehensive approach in dealing with systemic racism

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

The CVRD will reconsider its policies on fireworks after receiving complaints. (File photo)
Cowichan Valley Regional District considers options for fireworks after complaints

Distict only allows fireworks on Halloween and New Year’s Eve, with a permit

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

On Monday morning (Nov. 30) a tree fell during a windstorm at the Sand Pebbles Inn, damaging a canopy and crushing a vehicle. (Valerie Baker photo)
Tree tumbles during heavy winds, crushes car at inn in Qualicum Beach

‘It sounded just like an earthquake’

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Most Read