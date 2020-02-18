The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called in to help with the successful rescue of a 14-year-old Kelowna snowmobiler who was lost overnight in the Greystokes area of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Rescue crews and volunteers from across the Okanagan came together in the rescue of a 14-year-old snowmobiler Tuesday morning.

The Kelowna teen was reported missing Monday evening in the Greystokes area but was found safe the next morning with the help of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), Vernon Search and Rescue, the Canadian Air Force and members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club.

“Although he could’ve been better equipped, he had enough cold weather gear to last the night,” said search manager Duane Tresnich.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip. Just after the call, the father called police reporting they had been separated from his 14-year-old.

The teen was spotted near Lumby at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, airlifted out by Wildcat Helicopters, received medical treatment and was then released that same day.

Twelve COSAR members and six Kelowna Snowmobile Club members started the search Monday night and were then joined by 19 more volunteers from across the Okanagan in the morning.

READ MORE: Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Because of the teen’s age, a Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo STOL plane were dispatched from the Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox. The Air Force made it to the search just before the boy was found.

“Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their thanks to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“RCMP would also like to thank the media and all those all over the Central Okanagan who remained extra vigilant in hopes of spotting the missing snowmobiler.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge
Next story
WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

Just Posted

Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River

Sooke School District award will be given annually to a student graduating from EMCS

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

Resident mistakes screaming teens’ late-night plunge for an emergency

Big week for Oak Bay Police who respond to rampant theft in Oak Bay, host Polar Plunge

Victims tell of abuse at hands of Victoria substitute teacher

Harry Charles Sadd pleaded guilty to eight charges that took place between 1970 to 1982

2020 Budget: ICBC ‘dumpster fire’ to turn into $86M surplus, NDP say

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

VIDEO: A plane crash in Saanich leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 18

Most Read