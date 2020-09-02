(Black Press Media file)

Canadian facing charges in attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana

There was also a marijuana smuggling incident in the same area on June 22

A Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds (102.5 kilograms) of marijuana into the United States from Canada, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington said two Border Patrol agents were watching a spot in the woods in the town of North Troy along the Vermont border with Quebec at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when they first heard, and then saw, three men carrying large backpacks.

When the men were about 40 feet (12 metres) from the agents, the suspects dropped the backpacks and ran back toward Canada.

The Border Patrol agents pursued the subjects. After identifying themselves as agents, one agent fire a taser that incapacitated a suspect later identified as Scott Allen Cameron, the Border Patrol said.

Cameron complained of nausea and he was treated and released from the North Country hospital in Newport.

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday asking that Cameron be held until trial.

It could not immediately be determined if Cameron has an attorney.

There was also a marijuana smuggling incident in the same area on June 22, according to court papers.

The Associated Press

cannabisLaw and justicemarijuana

