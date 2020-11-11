Canadian Forces offer Greater Victoria a sail past to mark Remembrance Day

HMCS Saskatoon arrives in Esquimalt Harbor, B.C., sailing past Fisgard Lighthouse, in an undated DND handout photo. HMCS Saskatoon is one of several vessels taking part in the Remembrance Day sail past. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, DND MANDATORY CREDIT

Several Canadian Armed Forces vessels will conduct a sail past of Victoria’s shoreline on Remembrance Day.

On Nov. 11, Royal Canadian Navy ships including HMCS Saskatoon, HMCS Brandon and the Orca-class Patrol Craft Training vessels will conduct the sail past. A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 443 Squadron will also participate in portions of the sail past.

READ ALSO: Remembrance Day’s significance not lost on Langford veteran

Public Service Announcement – #RemembranceDay Sail Past On November 11, 2020, Royal Canadian Navy ships – HMCS… Posted by Maritime Forces Pacific / Forces maritimes du Pacifique on Monday, November 9, 2020

Starting at 10:45 a.m. in Sidney, the vessels will sail past Island View Beach Park at 11:15 a.m., moving south to Cordova Bay Beach at 11:35 a.m. By 12:55 p.m. the vessels will be near Clover Point to finish off by 1:20 p.m. near Esquimalt Lagoon.

READ ALSO: 99-year-old Victoria woman felt a duty to serve in the Second World War

Members of the public are encouraged to watch the sail past over the Maritime Forces Pacific live stream. People watching in person are asked to respect the provincial health authority’s requirements of physical distancing and wearing masks.

To view the live stream visit facebook.com/MARPAC.FMARP.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Armed ForcesCanadian Armed ForcesCourage RememberedRemembrance Day