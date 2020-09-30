HMCS Regina, recently returned spent parts of Saturday outside of Sidney as part of patrols and training (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Canadian warship HCMS Regina sails past Sidney

The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise

Sidney residents Saturday received an up-close look of Canadian warship HMCS Regina plying local waters.

The Halifax-class frigate with an official crew of 225 was in the area after returning from the 27th edition of the Rim of the Pacific naval exercise, the largest of its kind in the world, held every two years around the Hawaiian Islands.

While the 2018 edition of the event drew dozens of warships from 26 countries, COVID-19 scaled down the recent event to 10 countries, with a corresponding decline in warships.

Janice Lee, communications officer with the Department of National Defence, said the vessel returned to Canadian waters on Sept. 17 after being away through August and parts of September.

“Currently it is sailing around Victoria to conduct patrols and training,” she said.

The vessel made news earlier this year when it had to return to CFB Esquimalt two days after leaving the base because of a COVID-19 exposure scare involving a crew member who later tested positive.

