Sijie Liu, 37, from Winnipeg, pleaded guilty for attempting to pickup a toxin in the United States that she had ordered on the dark web. She was sentenced to six years in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 for attempting to acquire a chemical weapon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name

A Winnipeg woman has been sentenced to six years in the United States for trying to purchase a toxin off the dark web.

Sijie Liu, who is 37, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota on June 22 after pleading guilty to attempting to acquire a chemical weapon.

Court documents say Liu went on the dark web, which is part of the internet only accessible through tailored software, to try and buy the toxin.

But she was, in fact, communicating with an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In March 2019, Liu crossed the border and went to a business in Pembina, N.D. to pick up a package under a false name and was arrested outside.

She is to remain incarcerated in the U.S. until she can be transferred to Canada to serve the rest of her sentence.

ALSO READ: Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal JusticeUSAWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Greater Victoria School District to review role of school liaison officers

Just Posted

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived on scene to find the man inside

Imax Victoria back in action

Theatre reopens July 3 after COVID-19 closure

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read