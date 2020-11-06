The candidates for Victoria’s upcoming byelection have been finalized. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The candidates for Victoria’s upcoming byelection have been finalized. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Candidates finalized for Victoria byelection

Five candidates vying for one council

The candidates for Victoria’s byelection are in.

A byelection was planned for earlier this year to replace Laurel Collins who stepped down from council after being elected a Member of Parliament in October 2019, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

A new date of Dec. 12 has been set.

READ ALSO: Victoria byelection will take place in December

Eleven candidates are in the running to fill one council position. Stephen Andrew, Rob Duncan, Stefanie Hardman, Bill Heflin, Jason Heit, Sean Leitenberg, Hailey McLeod, Keith Rosenberg, Alexander Schmid and Roshan Vickery will be competing for the role.

In order to run for council, candidates needed 25 people to sign their nomination forms.

A byelection candidate profile guide will be released of the City of Victoria’s website on Nov. 17.

READ ALSO: Victoria by-election postponed due to COVID-19 precautions

On Dec. 12 eligible voters can vote at any of the following locations: James Bay Community School, Oaklands Elementary School, Sir James Douglas Elementary School, Da Vinci Centre, Crystal Garden or at Victoria High School. An accessible voting machine will be at Crystal Garden on general voting day.

There will be eight advanced voting opportunities held at Crystal Garden:

  • Dec. 1 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 2 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 3 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 5 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 7 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 8 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 9 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City council has authorized a ministerial order from the provincial government that enables anyone to apply to vote by mail. The application process to vote by mail will open on Nov. 9.

 

