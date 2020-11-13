Candlelight vigil to be held for Langford murder victim

Kerri Weber was found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 6, her husband has been charged

Kerri and Ken Weber in this photo posted to Kerri’s Facebook profile in September, 2019. (Kerri Weber/Facebook)

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night to honour a Langford woman who died last week.

Kerri Weber, 55, was found unresponsive inside her home on Nov. 6. Her husband, Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents list the date of the incident as Nov. 5.

The vigil takes place outside the couple’s home in the 1200-block of McLeod Place. Kerri’s sister in law is expected to speak, along with reading messages from their children. West Shore RCMP has yet to officially confirm the identity of the victim.

RELATED: Neighbour says murdered Langford woman was ‘always kind and talkative’

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with help from West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identifications Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Police will not discuss any further details as the matter is before a court and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Weber is scheduled for his next court appearance on Nov. 19.

More to come…

RELATED: Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood

– With files from Aaron Guillen

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder