Candlelight vigil to be held for Langford murder victim

Kerri Weber was found unresponsive in her home on Nov. 6, her husband has been charged

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday night to honour a Langford woman who died last week.

Kerri Weber, 55, was found unresponsive inside her home on Nov. 6. Her husband, Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents list the date of the incident as Nov. 5.

The vigil takes place outside the couple’s home in the 1200-block of McLeod Place. Kerri’s sister in law is expected to speak, along with reading messages from their children. West Shore RCMP has yet to officially confirm the identity of the victim.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with help from West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identifications Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Police will not discuss any further details as the matter is before a court and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Weber is scheduled for his next court appearance on Nov. 19.

More to come…

– With files from Aaron Guillen

 

